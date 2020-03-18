CCP to sanitise Panaji market

NT NETWORK

Panaji: City mayor Uday Madkaikar Tuesday announced that the municipal market in Panaji will be sanitised with disinfectants twice a day and measures will be in place within the next 24 hours in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to this daily, Madkaikar said, “We are more concerned about the public health since market is the most vulnerable place where people of all age groups keep visiting, including domestic as well as foreign tourists.’’

Madkaikar said that the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) has arranged for a meeting with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, director of health department and others to seek their advice in this direction and initiate measures to safeguard the interest of visitors to the market.

“We have already instructed the persons managing the Sulabh toilets and fruit vendors, vegetable vendors and meat dealers to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in their shops as well as the surrounding areas,” he said.

The Mayor said that the fish market, meat market and vegetable and fruit selling areas in the market will be disinfected in the morning and evening every day after obtaining the green signal from authorities. The CCP is also contemplating distributing face masks to the vendors as a precautionary measure. “If needed, we will also undertake joint inspection of the marketplace to check if the steps initiated are being followed,” he said.