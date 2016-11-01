CCP threatens legal action if work on ropeway project is not stopped

PANAJI: Commissioner of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) Dipak Desai has threatened to knock on court’s door if the work on Reis Magos ropeway project is not stopped.

The Commissioner has written a letter to the Goa Tourism Department Corporation (GTDC) seeking explanation on how the work has been started on Panaji-Reis Magos ropeway project, without a prior permission from the Corporation.

The letter addressed to the GTDC managing director Nikhil Dessai refers to the CCP Mayor Surendra Furtado’s note dated October 27 questioning the legitimacy of the work being carried out on a war footing on the ropeway project at Campal, near the Indoor Stadium by the GTDC.

He has mentioned in the letter: “You are requested to clarify what kind of work is being undertaken at the spot near the Indoor Stadium at Campal and whether any NOC has been obtained from the CCP.”

The Commissioner has also attached the minutes of the ordinary meeting held by the CCP on October 18 wherein Ruth Furtado sought to know from the Commissioner as to why the Corporation was not informed.

The minutes mentions of objections being raised by the councilors with most of them demanding stoppage of the work that is ‘being carried out without the permission of the CCP.’Even the councillor Soraya Pinto Makhija enquired as to why the CCP is being bypassed by the government time and again, especially, on the big projects like Panaji-Reis Magos ropeway estimated to cost crores of rupees.

The letter also states that ‘7th Amendment is being ignored and trampled upon’ and adds that if the project is not stopped then we will be forced the knock on the doors of the court for by passing the CCP. The other day, the CCP compelled the GTDC to pay up a fine of Rs 48 lakh to it as there was a failure to renew the construction licence for the multi-level car parking facility constructed near Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services near Ambedkar Garden.