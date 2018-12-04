CCP pins hopes on raids to enforce plastic bag ban 

PANAJI: Tightening the screws on violators of the total ban on plastic carry bags, officials of the Corporation of City of Panaji will start on Tuesday conducting surprise raids on commercial establishments, traders, shopkeepers and fish vendors to check the use of plastic carry bags.

The officials are expected to impose hefty fine on violators and seize plastic carry bags.

Recently at its monthly meeting, the CCP had decided to conduct surprise raids in the municipal market to check whether or not business establishments, traders, shopkeepers and fish vendors are abiding by the ban on plastic carry bags.

The decision was taken last Friday but has not yet been implemented.

The city fathers have resorted to the surprise raids in the light of many complaints received from concerned citizens, who have taken exception to the rampant use of plastic carry bags despite the total ban. Market committee chief Uday Madkaikar said that they will take a decision on Tuesday over acting on a resolution that stipulated imposing heavy fine on violators of the ban on plastic carry bags.

The CCP has decided to impose a fine of Rs 5000 on a violation of the ban on plastic carry bags.

If the violator is found flouting the ban for the second time then he or she will have to face a fine of Rs 10,000 besides confiscation of all plastic carry bags.