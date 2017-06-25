CCP-PAWS MoU on animal shelter exists

PANAJI: Contrary to the recent statement made by the Commissioner of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) Dipak Desai that there exists no contract, agreement or Memorandum of Understanding signed by the CCP with Angela Kazi, the honorary secretary of Panjim Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), such a MoU does exist between the Corporation and the PAWS and is signed by Agnelo Fernandes, the then Commissioner of the Corporation and Kazi on March 28, 2012.

“We agree to implement the project respecting the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and ABC rule 2001 and strive to curb the number of street dogs by effectively implementing the Animal Birth Control/ immunization of stray dogs programme,” the MoU adds, pointing out, “The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) will certify the sterilization done at PAWS, and issue the sterilization certificate from time to time.”

“PAWS will be responsible for dog catching and relocation of dogs. CCP will pay the salaries of the helpers, dog catchers, drivers working at PAWS,” the MoU further maintains, noting that the animal husbandry department will provide the services of a veterinary doctor once a week to PAWS. “An animal ambulance has been provided by the Corporation of the City of Panaji to PAWS,” it states, adding that the running cost of the ambulance including the petrol/diesel cost for the same will be borne by the CCP.

It may be recalled that the altercation between the City Mayor Surendra Furtado and Kazi, earlier this week, over picking up a injured stray dog from near the house of Furtado by PAWS had resulted in the CCP transferring six of the dozen-odd staff members at the PAWS animal shelter, in the city. This decision had left the stray dogs at the particular animal shelter, including some recently operated dogs, unattended.

Incidentally, the CCP Commissioner had maintained that in the absence of any MoU between the CCP and Kazi, she is unlawfully occupying the place and misusing the resources, of which the cost is borne by the Corporation. “She works independently according to her whims and fancies and neither she co-operates with us nor allows the staff to attend our phone calls,” he had alleged.

The MoU, which offers support to the implementation of the Animal Birth Control/ immunization of stray dogs programme in the CCP area, states that PAWS will implement the programme with the help of Corporation of the City of Panaji, animal husbandry department and agencies concerned, including central government.

Incidentally, the contents in the MoU does not mention the period for which it would be valid.

Irrespective of whether the MoU still exists or has expired, the animals at the city animal shelter are literally leading a dog’s life, with no adequate caretaker to look after them.