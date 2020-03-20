CCP passes Rs 11-cr deficit budget

Panaji: The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), on Friday, passed a deficit budget of Rs 11 crore for the year 2019-2020. City Mayor Uday Madkaikar, while presenting the budget, proposed increase in commercial taxes for spas and casinos to bridge the financial gap, but spared the house owners from any tax hike.

Addressing the media, Madkaikar said, “The deficit is due to the salary, the CCP has to pay to the government staff on deputation. We pay them and then the government reimburses it. The reimbursement is pending for many years at a stretch, and due to that budget was always shown as surplus. And, so we thought of bringing the facts before the public.”

“Opening balance stands at Rs 741,033,857.22; budget estimates for 2019-20 were at Rs 707,740,016.63, while revised estimates stood at Rs 897,461,546.66, and budget estimates for 20-21 are at Rs 811,909, 834.66, with total receipts standing at Rs 596,488, 813.44,” Madkaikar said.

He further said, “I would have presented surplus budget this time also, but we took a bold step and presented deficit budget and increased taxes for spas and casinos.”

“Without touching the house tax, we increased Rs 100 on garbage collection fee, being charged presently at Rs 500 per year, and we were charging the same rate for all spas whether small or big. Now we have increased the tax as per the area and size of the spas,” he informed.

“We have also increased taxes for commercial establishments which come under trade and occupation like jewellery showrooms, garments, electronics and mobile showrooms, gymnasiums, bar and restaurants. Tax has been increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 40,000 and shops with 20 square metre area will have to pay Rs 5,000 extra,” he added.

While mentioning about the fees for advertisement boards, he said, “There is no hike in fee for acrylic boards while in case of LED and electronic boards, we have increased it only for big boards. All small boards are spared – Rs 15,000 for 5 square metre board, for 10 square metres board it is Rs 20,000 and above that it is Rs 30,000.”

“For casinos, we have proposed Rs 2 lakh tax, from Rs 1 lakh, and we will decide in the next few days whether to renew their licences or not and then act on the proposed fees,” he added. He further said that from April 1, the corporation will start signing ‘lease and licence agreement’ with municipal market tenant association members.