CCP not to allow furniture stalls during city ‘Ashtamichi feri’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Mayor of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) Surendra Furtado, has stated that henceforth there will be no furniture fair during Ganesh Chaturthi but only matoli items will be allowed, and in the same manner only sweet stalls will be allowed during December 8 Mary Immaculate Church feast.

In this regard, he said the CCP will be passing a resolution allowing sale of only matoli decoration items during Ganesh festival and only sweet and gram stalls for the Mary Immaculate Church feast on December 8, adding, the readymade garment vendors will not be allowed to conduct any business or put up stalls.

He told pressmen that as per the resolution furniture stalls were supposed to pay Rs 60 per square metre but the sopo contractor was charging them only Rs 10 per square metre without paying any penny to the corporation.

He said the furniture vendors had written a letter to the CCP commissioner asking him to lower the sopo rates to Rs 10 while the CCP was charging Rs 25, but the commissioner agreed to lower the rate by Rs 5, adding, many of them were occupying 100-150 square metre space instead of the usual 50 square metre.

The president of the Goa Carpenter Association Dominic Fernandez said, “We have no choice but to listen to the commissioner or else all our efforts will go in vain. One person has already fallen sick due to the ongoing issue. This decision comes after the stalls were erected and told to dismantle at the last minute. We have been in this business for the past 45 years and used to sit near Dempo House. We have spent Rs 15,000 -20,000 to erect a shamiana. The CCP have given us no option.’’

With a total of 64 stalls, 40 stalls were from the Goan Carpenter Association besides from other states such as UP. “Our business spans for over generations and it is during the Ganesh festival that we do excellent business. We were not allowed to put up our stalls on January 6 and February 2, however they allowed to put up our stalls this time but doubled the sopo from last year,’’ said Jacquin Furtado, secretary of the association.