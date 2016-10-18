CCP meet adjourned amidst chaos over Azad Maidan beautification

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), on Tuesday, resolved to stop the works that are being taken up under Amrut Scheme, besides the ropeway project being undertaken by the GTDC, and file a police complaint for illegally digging the Azad Maidan.

The CCP meet, that was held on Tuesday, was adjourned amidst chaos, following trading of charges over the issue of beautification of Azad Maidan, being undertaken by the GSIDC allegedly without a permission from the corporation.

Mayor Surendra Furtado alleged that the GSIDC has been laying cornerstones left and right, without proper plans, and no funds under the Amrut Scheme have come to the civic body as per the scheme guidelines, which clearly state that funds should be utilised by the local urban bodies only.

Furtado said that considering the claim made by former mayor Shubham Chodankar that the permission was granted earlier, then why they had to include request for permission in the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting.

“The CCP signed the transfer order of deputy commissioner but a BJP councillor blocked the order and impressed upon the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar to cancel it,” he added.

He said that if anybody tried to trample upon powers of the corporation then they would block all the projects, and added that he wants that all the 30 councillors be respected by all the departments and nobody should take them for granted.

Councillor Soraya Makhija brought to the notice of the councillors that soil testing for a Rs 160-crore project in Panaji is going on without permission of the CCP.

Makhija suggested that no permissions be given for holding exhibitions and trade fairs in the city.

“We are not against development or beautification of Azad Maidan. We (CCP) received money from Bharatiya Bhashya Suraksha Manch for organising meeting. The whole Azad Maidan has been dug up without our permission,’’ alleged the Mayor, adding that they will not face any humiliation any more.

The CCP meet resolved to stop the works that are being carried out under Amrut Scheme besides a ropeway project being undertaken by the GTDC, and file a police complaint for digging Azad Maidan without taking any approval from it.

Councillor Rahul Lotlikar said that “the GSIDC was supposed to lay pavers in one of the wards. Even cornerstone was laid, and now months have rolled on after that but till date nothing has been done.”

The Mayor alleged that the government is trying to bulldoze the plans of the CCP with regards to the Smart City, and urged the Chief Minister “not to trample upon the their tail” as they are all elected representatives, and added that they will move court and approach Lokayukta for redressal of their grievances.

He said that the government is harassing and not providing them technical staff for the creation of a technical cell for the CCP and added they are fighting for nearly a year now for getting the technical staff.

The CCP also resolved to impose Rs 2 lakh fine on owners and Rs 5 lakh fine on companies for illegally erecting mobile towers in the city limits.

During the meeting the CCP commissioner was asked to expedite recovery of money from company for laying faulty cables.

Menino de Cruz and former mayor Shubham Chodankar said that they have asked for approval for carrying out works and urged the Mayor not to stop the works, and alleged that the Mayor is playing politics as he is not interested in development of Panaji.