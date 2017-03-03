CCP lacking teeth to recover dues amounting to `37.34 cr

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Panaji Municipal Council may very well have been upgraded to the Corporation of the City of Panaji at the beginning of this century, but the city civic body still lacks the teeth, so very necessary for penalising its defaulters.

As the CCP is readying itself to present its annual budget for the year 2017-18, it is still awaiting payments from various quarters – from its market tenants to owners of city residences to contractors – to the tune of Rs 37.34 crore, including unallocated government grants from the directorate of municipal administration, with no tangible solution in sight, for recovery of these dues.

Many of these dues are more than decade old and the Corporation is desperately trying to recover them through feeble means, such as issuing notices and reminders to the defaulters.

The tenants of the city municipal market are yet to pay an amount of around Rs 13 crore towards the rent to the CCP, under an agreement. However, the recovery has become a problem as confusion prevails over the lists of tenants who were occupying shops and stalls in the old municipal market and those in the new one. Furthermore, many of the original tenants have sublet their shops and stalls, which are illegally-occupied. Issuance of notices to these illegal occupants is what the Corporation is doing today, with distant hope of recovery of these dues.

The CCP is also unable to recover large amount – Rs 10.62 crore – in the form of arrears towards the house tax. Interestingly, many of the state as well as the central government departments, which have not paid their house tax, form the biggest house tax defaulters. The Corporation also proposed to recover the house tax arrears by introducing modern technology that is by planning to ask an agency to prepare credit rating so as to know the financial status of every defaulter. However, there was no success on this front too.

To make the matter worse, Straight Deal Services, a contractor agency, which was awarded tender by the CCP for collecting pay parking fares in some areas of the capital city, is not paying its dues to the Corporation as per the agreement. Taking cognisance of this scenario, city Mayor Surendra Furtado has written a letter to CCP Commissioner Deepak Desai on March 1, 2017, seeking details about the same.

Straight Deal Services, which started collecting pay parking fees in some parts of the city, had failed to deposit the related funds into the Corporation’s bank account, which had prompted the CCP Commissioner to move a note for initiating the inquiry. This contractor agency is yet to pay Rs 30 lakh to the city municipal body.

Furthermore, the CCP Commissioner, Deepak Desai, has recently issued demand notices to M/s Sonarya Hospitality Services and Rajan Mayekar for payment of their outstanding dues to the Corporation, towards collection of pay parking fees/ sopo fees/ and annual fair fees. The former, under a contract with the CCP, was in-charge of collecting pay parking fees/ sopo fees/ and annual fair fees in the year 2013 and 2014, while the latter did the same work for the Corporation from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016.

M/s Sonarya Hospitality Services owes the Corporation dues to the tune of Rs 5.19 lakh, while Rajan Mayekar has to pay outstanding dues of Rs 37,34,150 to the CCP. The demand notices to both ask for payment of outstanding dues plus interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum along with penalty from the date of default in payment, within 15 days of receipt of the demand notice, failing which the Corporation warns about initiating appropriate proceeding against them.

Interestingly, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), which did not pay an amount of Rs 22.63 lakh dues to the CCP, towards the garbage management services provided by the Corporation to the ESG, during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2015, finally sent a demand draft of this sum to the Corporation on February 2, 2017.

An amount of Rs 37.34 crore, which is to be recovered by the CCP from various quarters, is a substantial amount for the city civic body, whose annual budget for the year 2016-17 was Rs 54.02 crore. Failure to receive these dues would severely affect the CCP administration and developmental works in the capital city.