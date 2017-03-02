CCP issues demand notices to Sonarya, Mayekar on dues

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Continuing with issuance of its spate of notices, the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) has now issued demand notices to Sonarya Hospitality Services and Rajan Mayekar for payment of their outstanding dues to the corporation, towards collection of pay parking fees/ sopo fees/ and annual fair fees.

Sonarya Hospitality Services, under a contract with the CCP, was in-charge of collecting pay parking fees/ sopo fees/ and annual fair fees in the year 2013 and 2014, while Rajan Mayekar, did the same work for the Corporation from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016.

The demand notice issued by the CCP Commissioner, Deepak Desai to Sonarya Hospitality Services states that the said contractor has failed and neglected to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 5,19,999 to the Corporation.

“It is seen from our records that two cheques have been bounced totally amounting to Rs 13,14,814,” the communication stated, pointing out, “However, you have paid only Rs 7,94,815.”

The demand notice also asks Sonarya Hospitality Services to pay its outstanding dues and interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum along with penalty from the date of default in payment, within 15 days of receipt of the notice, failing which the corporation shall proceed to initiate recovery proceeding.

Another demand notice issued to Rajan Mayekar stated, “While going through our records, it is seen that you have only paid an amount of Rs 35,00,000 and failed to pay outstanding amount of Rs 27,00,700. Further it is also seen that you are required to pay an amount of Rs 10,33,450 outstanding for the month of January and February 2015.”

“As per the directions issued to you, you were required to submit post dated cheques in advance for the above period. However, it is reflected that you have not complied these directions,” it added.

“Therefore by these present demand notice, you are hereby called upon and directed to pay the outstanding dues of Rs 37,34,150 plus interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum along with penalty from the date of default in payment, within 15 days of receipt of the demand notice, failing which the Corporation shall be constrained to initiate appropriate proceeding against you to recover the outstanding dues from you,” it concluded.

The city Mayor Surendra Furtado informed that the corporation is presently collecting pay parking fees/ sopo fees/ and annual fair fees on its own, and has not awarded these works to any agency, after the abovementioned agencies were found to be defaulting its payment to the CCP.