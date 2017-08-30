CCP initiates measures to take possession of property occupying Cine National

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Driven to the edge by the recently released report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ending on March 31, 2016, the Corporation of the City of Panaji has desperately initiated measures to claim its 1,594 square-metre property located in the heart of the city, on which stands the now dilapidated and non-functional National Theatre (Cine National).

The CCP Commissioner Dipak Desai, following the direction of the city Mayor Surendra Furtado, directed the accounts and taxation officer earlier this month to initiate related action under the Public Premises Act on priority basis.

The Mayor has asked the CCP Commissioner to expedite issuance of the final eviction order to M/s Rao & Co under the said Act, so as to take possession of the cinema house and the property by the corporation. The CAG report had observed that the land (on which the theatres stood) admeasuring 1,594 sq mt continued to be under illegal occupation in Panaji. “This resulted in loss of revenue of Rs 2.16 crore in the shape of rent to the CCP,” it had added.

Stating that the 30-year lease agreement pertaining to the property between the CCP and M/s Rao and Co expired on November 24, 2005, nearly 12 years ago, the Mayor said that the corporation, however, has been only sending notices to M/s Rao and Co, without even approaching the court of law. “The matter is still before the CCP Commissioner, and the property which should have been in our possession some 12 years ago, is still with the lessee,” he lamented.

As per the advice of Promoy Kamat, the CCP advocate, the corporation is entitled for the property tax on the building of National Theatre and, hence, if it is not imposed, the same may be calculated and adjusted/ collected from the compensation to be paid to Ms Rao & Co by the CCP. “The Public Premises Act is applicable to the building of National Theatre,” the advice noted.

Furtado maintained that he wants to use the location of National Theatre to construct a multi-level parking, along with another such parking facility proposed to be constructed in place of godown housed in the Junta House building. Incidentally, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, during his recent visit to the CCP headquarters, had suggested construction of the CCP commercial complex in place of the theatre.

National Theatre, which was the first cinema house in the city, opened during the first half of the 20th century by Rao brothers, and initially had facility to screen films as well as hold live programmes like dramas. At that time, the property belonged to erstwhile Camara Municipal de Goa, which was converted to Panjim Municipal Council after Liberation, and was leased to Rao brothers.

However, when the theatre was renovated in 1975, the lease was renewed for another 30 years and transferred in the name of M/s Rao and Co, with the facility to hold live shows removed from the cinema house. The renovated theatre was inaugurated in 1976 with the screening of the film ‘Kalicharan’ (1976) starring Shatrughan Sinha and following it with the blockbuster, ‘Sholay’ (1975).

After 2004, the starting of the Inox Multiplex in the city, took away elite audiences from this theatre and it started screening films in South Indian languages for migrant population. By 2015, the theatre was in really bad shape with absolutely no maintenance, and was soon closed, thus bringing down curtains on a nearly century-long era of film watching in this cinema house.