Breaking News

CCP has not paid 1 crore rupees as promised: Nilesh

October 22, 2019 Video News 3 Views

The Power Minister has said that Corporation of the City of Panaji has failed to deposit the promised one crore rupees with the Electricity Department before the 16th of this month as the first instalment towards payment of dues. He said he will take action.

Around 2nd of October the  electricity of CCP market was disconnected for non-payment of arrears amounting to 5 crore rupees.  The CCP  had promised to pay one crore rupees before the 16th of October and the remaining amount in equal instalments. Panaji MLA Babush Monserrate had also requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ask the Power Department to waive off the interest component of 2.5 crore  rupees. Nilesh was speaking on the sideline of programme to create electrical safety awareness organised by Goa Shipyard Limited   at Shipyard Sadan in Chicalim. 

Check Also

Why is Govt silent on Drishti? Striking Lifeguards question

Goan tourists mainly come for the states palm fringed beaches. But it has been almost …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011