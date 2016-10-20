CCP asked to issue notice to city mall over parking issue

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Additional District Magistrate, North Goa, Naveen L S, in a letter to the Commissioner of Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) has informed that the city mall authorities have failed to fulfil the assurance given to the magistrate during the meeting convened to discuss the parking issue.

The magistrate had also urged the Superintendent of Police, traffic, through a letter dated September 21, 2016 to implement the notification dated October 30, 2014 (in totality) issued for No Parking, mentions the letter

The Additional District Magistrate mentions that it is the sole responsibility of the mall authorities to provide adequate parking space for the mall visitors but the mall authorities have failed in this regard.

The mall authorities have violated the conditions laid down in the occupancy certificate/construction licence issued by the CCP with respect to providing of adequate parking space, cites the letter adding, therefore, “you are requested to take the cognisance of the violation committed by the mall authorities and issue show cause notice for revocation of the licence.”

Meanwhile, the CCP councillor from ward number 7 Rahul Lotlikar alleged that traffic police are in hand in glow with the mall authorities, and do not carry out their duties sincerely in spite of ‘No Parking’ signboards erected in the locality.

Lotlikar said the city mall authorities have blatantly disrespected and defied the government orders and continue to do parking along the `No Parking Zone’ and create problems to the motorised traffic.

He added the Additional District Magistrate, North Goa, has issued a letter to the CCP Commissioner, urging him to take cognizance of the violations committed by the mall authorities over the un-authorised and defiant parking and issue a show cause notice for the revocation of licence.