CCP approves 92 gaddas for legalisation

PANAJI: The mayor of Corporation of the City of Panaji Surendra Furtado on Friday informed that all the thirty corporators have expressed their support for construction of a multi-storey municipal building, during an ordinary meeting of the corporation held on Friday.

Addressing the media, the CCP mayor stated that he will ask the architect, who was associated with planning temporarily under the Corporate Social Responsibility, to show a presentation on the proposed project to the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the corporators and others linked to the CCP.

“It will be like a dream come true for all the corporators if the building comes up during their tenure,” he said.

Regarding the meeting, he said there were 13 items on the agenda and all issues were discussed threadbare and that the issue of gaddas has been resolved. He said 92 gaddas have been approved for legalisation in view of the Supreme Court guidelines for creating hawkers’ zone.

He said the concerned committee alongwith Uday Madkaikar, ATO, CCP inspector and others had a detailed survey and decided to allow only hand pulled carts.

He informed that there will not be a single gadda selling tender coconuts, sugarcane juice and spicy corn, instead there will be only cold drinks, fruits, wada pav, omlet pav, pani puri, bhelpuri etc.

The 92 names were shortlisted and approved as they regularly pay municipal taxes and there will be no more names added to the list, he said.

By next week, all the nameplates with spot, name of the trade, and other details will be sent to Mumbai for printing.

The CCP has resolved not to allow digging in the municipal area for laying liquefied petroleum gas pipeline till October and the concerned contractor has been asked to submit the digging layout in the municipal area.

While replying to a question, the mayor said CCP is collecting the sopo fees from the vendors in the market and there is tremendous response to it with daily collection being around Rs 18,000.

“We have filed a suit against erring sopo contractor for recovery of the dues,” he said.

He said the CCP does not want to charge the citizens, but wants to bring in discipline among motorists in parking areas.

It was also stated that the garden at Altinho-Panaji, opposite All India Radio, would be developed by Dempos and maintained by the Corporation of the City of Panaji.