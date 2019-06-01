CCP acts against footpath encroachment by casino

Panaji: City MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Friday faced verbal abuse from staff of an offshore casino company and some self-proclaimed activists when he along with the Corporation of the City of Panaji mayor visited the site to carry out clearing of alleged encroachments on the footpath by the said casino.

The ruckus happened as the CCP had engaged labourers for clearing encroachments.

Addressing the media, CCP mayor Uday Madkaikar stated that there were complaints from the members of public about alleged illegal constructions on the footpath and as such, CCP had sent a notice to the concerned casino, but the casino did not respond and, hence, action was initiated.

He said the labourers demolished steps that were erected on the sidewalk at the entrance of the casino as it posed a hurdle to smooth movement of pedestrians.

Madkaikar claimed that staff of the casino shoved a lady councillor and filmed the incident, adding, the trees opposite the casino were being used to tie cables. “We removed the cables that were hanging from the trees,” he said.

Panaji MLA Monserrate said that CCP was not selectively targeting any casino, however, rules apply to everyone.

He said that “this is just the beginning; we will act against anybody who is violating laws and we are not targeting anyone selectively.”

“We are acting as per the order of Supreme Court and we have full powers to demolish any encroachments on footpaths,” he maintained.

He said that casinos were resorting to encroachments as if there was nobody to look after Panaji and appealed to the Panaji citizens to unite against illegalities.

“People should come out on the streets to oppose illegalities as it is bad for Goa,” he said.

Some activists along with casino staff came out from the casino and allegedly started arguing with the MLA.

As the labourers started demolishing the encroachments, the casino staff protested by pushing the councillors at the main gate and it led to a heated discussion. The casino staff and the activists also verbally abused the Panaji MLA.

“The staff of the offshore casino arrived on the scene and started verbally abusing Monserrate and others. They tried to disrupt the work of CCP,” Madkaikar claimed.

The mayor further said that the casino owes Rs 12.86 lakh to the CCP relating to boards displaying advertisements. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the media that he has sought a report of the incident and that necessary action would be initiated in the matter.

Condemning the incident wherein the city MLA was verbally abused, the Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai demanded action against the culprits.

“On the whole, I am of the opinion that casino industry cannot be stopped but it needs to be regulated and attempts should be made to get them (offshore casinos) on land,” he said.

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said that the incident that happened in the city was a result of a free-hand given to casino operators by the government.