CCP action unwarranted: casino operator

Panaji: Reacting to the step taken by the CCP, the casino operator claimed that the action of the CCP was unwarranted as there was no illegality.

In this connection, the casino has written to the authorities including the police. The casino operator has claimed that the CCP had not given any prior notice regarding their drive.

The structure which has been demolished is legal and not on the footpath and it was not creating hindrance to the general public, the casino operator claimed. The casino operator has also claimed that they are being unnecessarily targeted.