CCL issue: DSEEA serves 10-day ultimatum

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Diocesan Society of Education Employees Association (DSEEA), on Friday, served an ultimatum to the school managements to initiate a dialogue to resolve the issue of employees’ rights within next 10 days or else they would be compelled to intensify their agitation.

Addressing media at the Goa Union of Journalists’ office, president of the association Audrey Fernandes, along with Lambert Godinho, Ignatius Fernandes, Anna Rodrigues, sought Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar’s intervention in resolving their long-pending issues.

The president of the association, said that repeated requests were made to the secretary of the DSE to look into the grievances of its employees, but in vain.

She alleged that the female employees have been denied the rightful leaves including the child care leave (CCL) by the school managements which causes inconvenience to the employees and some of them even lost their jobs.

She said that there are around 4,000 employees of the DSE and are associated with the union and most of them are females.

“When the government is funding the entire cost of operation of the DSE schools and teachers’ salaries, what is the reason for denial of such crucial leaves to the needy mothers,” she questioned.

Meanwhile, the secretary of DSE Fr Zeferino D’Souza said that “no teachers have been denied CCL, and the DSE is the only organisation which has sanctioned CCL more than any other organisation.”

Fr D’Souza said that if there are any problems with the managements, the complainants are most welcome to resolve their grievances provided they approach them as per the rules and regulations.