CCEA approves three railway projects

IANS

NEW DELHI

In a bid to improve rail connectivity across the country, the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved three railway projects with a total length of 700 kms.

“The CCEA approved three railway projects of 700 kms,” Union Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference after the CCEA meeting which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The government has approved the doubling and electrification of 401.47 km Guntur-Guntakal rail line project in Andhra Pradesh,” Goyal said.

“The project would cost Rs 4,201 crore. The project would also improve the traffic to Amravati, the new capital of the state, which covers the four districts — Guntur, Kurnool, Ananthpur and Prakasham,” the union minister said.

The minister pointed out that the project will be funded through cost sharing in a 50:50 ratio by the state government and the Ministry of Railways.

Goyal said that this project fulfils the central government’s commitment given in the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act regarding the increased rail connectivity to the Rayalaseema region to Amravati.

“The CCEA also approved the laying of 160 km third line on Manmad-Jalgaon rail project and its electrification,” Goyal said adding that the project was approved in the 2016-17 budget.

Highlighting the benefit of the third line, Goyal said: “This project would improve the running of the trains on the Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kolkata route.”

The project would cost Rs 1,198 crore and 32 lakh man days’ employment will be generated.

Announcing the CCEA’s third decision, Goyal said, “The CCEA has approved the 150 km doubling and electrification of the Phephana-Indara and Mau-Shahganj (excluding Indara-Mau) rail line projects in Uttar Pradesh.”

He also said that the project would prove a boon for the people and create 30 lakh man days’ employment.