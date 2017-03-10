CBSE revises assessment scheme for class X vocational stream

PTI

NEW DELHI

The CBSE has remodelled its assessment scheme allowing class X students in vocational stream who fail in any of social science, mathematics and science papers to replace it with a vocational subject.

However, if a candidate wishes to reappear for the failed subject, he/she can appear in the compartment examination.

Under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), students in vocational stream have to study six subjects, wherein the sixth subject is an additional subject.

The CBSE offers two streams in Class X — vocational and academic.

Those opting for academic stream have to study five subjects — two languages, social science, mathematics and science. They have an option to chose an additional subject.

However, those opting for the vocational stream will have to compulsorily study the sixth subject under the NSQF with the remodelled assessment scheme being implemented from 2017-18 academic year.

“If a candidate fails to pass in any one of the three elective subjects — science, social science, mathematics, then it will be replaced by the vocational subject (offered as sixth additional subject),” a CBSE circular said.

“The board exam result will be computed accordingly. However, if a candidate desires to reappear for the failed subject they can appear in the compartment examination,” it added.

Students will have 13 options to choose from for the sixth subject — Dynamics of Retailing, Information Technology, Security, Automobile Technology, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, and Health Care Services.

According to the circular, the maximum marks will be 100. Out of the total 100 marks, the board exam will be of 50 marks, and 50 marks are allocated to internal assessment/practical examination.

A candidate will have to score 33 per cent marks in both board exam and practical exam to pass the subject.

In another major decision, the CBSE has decided to do away with seven Academic Electives and 34 vocational subjects for Class XII because of low enrolment numbers.