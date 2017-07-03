CBI registers DA case against suspended Goa SBI officer

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against a suspended officer of State Bank of India (SBI) from Goa.

This is the second First Information Report (FIR) to be registered against Maya Dalvi, Special Assistant, SBI Bambolim branch (suspended), as in December the CBI had booked her and others for allegedly abusing official position and illegally exchanging demonetised Specified Bank Notes (SBN) worth Rs 13.01 lakh for legal tender.

In this connection, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Maya Dalvi.

In the second FIR, the CBI has also named Maya’s husband, Guirish Dalvi, Assistant Director of Transport, who according to the CBI has abetted her in amassing huge assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

The CBI has claimed that accused Maya, during the check period between January 1, 2003, and December 17, 2016, acquired both, movable and immovable assets in her name and in the names of her children.

According to CBI, the disproportionate amount works out to be Rs 79,11,003, which is 81.48 per cent of their (Maya and her husband) income for the check period.

In December, a search was conducted at her residence as a part of the investigation related to the first FIR wherein amassing of huge wealth by her was detected and on further verification, possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income was found, said CBI officials.

Following this, the second FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 109 of IPC against Maya and her husband Guirish, both residents of Taleigao.

Maya and her husband are basically from middle-class families and they do not have a wealthy background, the CBI officials said adding that the accused Maya and her family members were leading a luxurious life, beyond their known sources of income.

According to CBI, Maya joined SBI as a cashier cum clerk in the year 1991 and was promoted to the post of Special Assistant in April 2015. Her husband Guirish joined the transport department as Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in 1988 and was promoted as Assistant Director of Transport in December 2012.