CBI raids Lalu, family, files fresh corruption case

PTI

NEW DELHI/PATNA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Friday sank into deeper trouble with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting raids across four cities in connection with a fresh corruption case in which his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi are among the accused.

The case relates to alleged manipulation in award of contract for maintenance of two hotels run by a subsidiary of the Indian Railways -IRCTC – when the RJD chief was railway minister in the UPA government.

The searches, which started at 7 am and included Rabri Devi’s Circular Road residence in Patna, were spread across 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Gurgaon and Bhubaneswar. The raids included the premises of the Yadav family as well as those of his confidante Prem Chand Gupta, a former Union minister, whose wife Sarla Gupta is listed as an accused in the FIR.

The raids came at a time when there was visible strain in Bihar’s ruling grand alliance, comprising JD(U), RJD and the Congress, after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared support for NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, pitted against the opposition nominee and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, who hails from Bihar. Lalu had called Kumar’s decision a “historic blunder.”

The fresh case against Lalu came barely two months after the Supreme Court restored the criminal conspiracy charge against him in the fodder scam and ordered separate trial in all the four cases against him.

Others named in the FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar (both directors of Sujata Hotels), Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and then IRCTC managing director P K Goel.

It is alleged that Lalu Yadav as railway minister handed over the maintenance of two railway hotels to a company after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a benami company owned by Sarla Gupta. The FIR was registered on July 5 in connection with alleged favours extended to Sujata Hotels in awarding a contract for the upkeep of the hotels in Ranchi and Puri and receiving premium land as a “quid pro quo,” the CBI has alleged.

Briefing the media on the case, CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana said the criminal conspiracy spanned 2004-14 during which the tender process was “rigged” in favour of Sujata Hotels.

“In return, the owners of Sujata Hotels gave three acres of land in western Patna to Delight Marketing which is known to the family of Lalu Yadav at a very low cost. Subsequently, between 2010 to 2014, this land was further transferred to another company Lara Projects owned by family members of Lalu Yadav,” he said.

Asthana, second in command in the CBI who had supervised the fodder scam probe in the CBI as DIG in which Lalu Prasad was convicted, said the case was registered under IPC sections related to cheating and criminal conspiracy and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Lalu, who was in Ranchi for appearance in a CBI court in connection with a fodder scam case, termed the action by the central agency a “part of vendetta politics” being pursued by the BJP and vowed to “uproot” the saffron party from across the country.