CBI books 12 govt officials in corruption case

Panaji: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against 19 persons, including 12 government officials from the customs, central warehousing corporation (CWC) and an assistant commissioner of central goods and services tax (CGST) in connection with alleged smuggling of contraband items like foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 5.41 crore.

The FIR has been registered on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and abuse of official position by public servants.

According to the information, a complaint was lodged by Jaikumar Meena, Additional Commissioner, CGST, Goa, enclosing the preliminary investigation report received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, alleging involvement of Mahesh Desai, assistant commissioner of GST, Goa, in the alleged smuggling of contraband goods like cigarettes and other dutiable goods cleared through Goa air-cargo/port.

Apart from Desai, the other 18 accused have been identified as Parminder Singh Chadha, Mohamed Shuhbe P A, Sujit Suresh Rane, Sandeep Jadhav, Manjit Kaur Batelho, Parvez Habib, all private persons, Jagannath Arjun Mestry – warehouse assistant, CWC, Nikhil Bhosale – junior technical assistant, CWC, six superintendents of Customs Goa – Anthony Fernandes, Edwin Braganza, Brian Pereira, Olimpia Vijaychandran, K S Sujatha and Trevor Mario Paiva, three inspectors (preventive officers) of customs – Manoj Sadawarte, Bibhas Kumar Mondal and Prem Prakash Gupta and one private individual Salvador Vieira. It has been alleged that during the period 2017-18, Desai entered into a criminal conspiracy with other accused persons. In pursuance to the said conspiracy, Chadha had imported several consignments of contraband items like foreign cigarettes worth Rs 5,41,18,880 during the years 2017 and 2018 by way of alleged corrupt and illegal means through Goa airport/ sea port in the name of several Gulf returnee passengers as unaccompanied baggage.

While shifting to the unaccompanied baggage centre of customs/CWC at Sada in Mormugao for their clearance, most of these consignments were reportedly diverted to the godowns of Chadha and Shuhbe P A at Dhargal in connivance with the accused officials of CWC and transporters of the consignments, while some consignments were diverted after getting them cleared through the above-mentioned accused customs officers without paying the customs duty.

Later, these contraband items/cigarettes were sold in the open market in Goa, Maharashtra and other places thereby causing huge wrongful loss to the government exchequer, it has been alleged.