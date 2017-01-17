Cavorem woman found dead at Cuncolim

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

In a suspected case of murder by strangulation, the body of a 30-year-old woman from Cavorem was recovered from an isolated area near Talwaddo, Cuncolim early Tuesday morning, with injury marks on her neck.

The police disclosed her name as Sulaksha Gaoker, who had lost her husband recently. According to Cuncolim police, the body was first noticed by a local who had taken cows for grazing in the fields and then the police was intimated.

Police also found a small bag containing some money near the body.

Police inspector Shailesh Narveker, who is investigating the case, said that the body has been shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim for conducting the postmortem.

Narveker further disclosed that the deceased widow used to visit her mother’s house at Collem as well as her house at Cavorem. Narveker said that they have collected information from some of her family members.

He also said that based on the postmortem examination report, an offence will be registered and that the case has been registered as unnatural death and is being investigated.