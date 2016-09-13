Cauvery stir: SC to hear PIL on protests today

UNI

NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear on Thursday a public interest litigation(PIL), seeking an urgent hearing and sought a direction to the union government to maintain law and order in the two states — Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — witnessing violent protests in the wake of a row over sharing of Cauvery water.

Petitioner P Shivakumar through his lawyer Adish Aggarwala had moved the apex court seeking its intervention to pass an order to the Central government to maintain law and order that is affected in the two states in the wake the Cauvery water dispute.

After hearing the petition, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Tirath Singh Thakur and also comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar said, “Let it be listed Thursday before the bench which is hearing it.”

Aggarwala sought an urgent hearing of the PIL saying that on Thursday there is a state-wide bandh in Karnataka and, a day after, Tamil Nadu will have same kind of protest across that state.

He said the two states be directed to take prompt action against the protesters to maintain law and order and provide security to private and public properties and the people of both the states.