Cattle trade ban: HC issues notices to state, Centre

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has issued notices to the central and state governments on a petition challenging the Centre’s new rules that have banned the trade in cattle for slaughter.

The High Court has adjourned the hearing in the case to the last week of June.

Quraishi Meat Traders Association president Manna Bepari stated that the rules notified on May 23, 2017 – the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulations of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 – are in direct conflict and in violation of the Constitution of India which guarantees freedom to practise trade of meat including beef.

The plea argued that the Centre’s notification indirectly imposes a ban on sale, purchase or resale of animals. This would put a huge economic burden on farmers and cattle traders.

During the hearing the counsel for the association said the new rules violate the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act that allows sacrifice of cattle for religious purposes.

It was also argued that as per the Constitution, markets and fairs are a state subject, and therefore the notification controlling animal markets is in violation of the Constitution.

Praying to quash the notification, the petition has sought interim relief by ordering a stay on implementation of the notification until final disposal of the plea.

The petition has pointed out that the Goa Animal Preservation Act, 1995 permits the slaughter of bovine animals subject to strict compliance of all relevant Acts and Rules in force.

The petition has also drawn the attention of a High Court order passed on June 26 in 2013 whereby a plea of the Govansh Raksha Abhiyan was rejected and allowed bovine animals to get slaughter at the Goa Meat Complex.

The petitioners also complained that their fundamental right to trade and profession under Article 19(1) (g) of the Constitution of India was substantially affected, as the bovine animals permitted for slaughter are mainly purchased from animal markets in Karnataka.

Furthermore, it was contended that slaughter of animals for food was a permissible activity under the parent Act – Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act – and that the central government is trying to contravene by using its concurrent jurisdiction on prevention of cruelty to animals.

A gazette notification titled ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017’ and issued by the Union ministry states that no one can bring cattle to an animal market unless he or she has furnished a written declaration that the cattle will not be sold for the purpose of slaughter.