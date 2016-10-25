Cattle pound needed in all constituencies: Vijai

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai has said that every constituency in Goa should have a minimum of one cattle pound to address the cattle menace in the state.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the beautification of the Gogol circle along with Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, Vijai said that participation in the development process is very important and one cannot expect the government to do everything, hence the efforts of CREDAI needs to be appreciated in beautifying the circle.

The president of CREDAI Goa Jaganath Prabhudessai said that Gogol circle was selected to improve the ambiance for people entering the town. He said that initially CREDAI faced a few hardships like cattle menace, old electricity poles in the middle of the median which the elected representatives have helped in resolving the issues.

Former chief minister Digambar Kamat also spoke at the function.

Meanwhile, Sardesai criticised the ongoing development of a road from Ravindra Bhavan circle to Arlem circle, saying that some elements are creating obstacles for the Rs 15 crore road widening project on flimsy excuse that a couple of trees were cut to make way for the road.

He said nobody made any objection when several trees were cut along the Margao-Colva road but on the contrary we have set an example on transplanting the coconut trees which were facing the axe. He said that the project will go ahead as the work order has already been granted and the compound wall will be reconstructed.

He said the road widening is of utmost importance as there have been several accidents due to the narrow road.