Casinos have helped in growth of Goa: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Admitting that casinos and their related business/ industry have contributed to the welfare and growth of the people and the state of Goa, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday informed the state legislative assembly that the state was benefitted from casinos by way of revenue generation to the exchequer and employment, and have further enhanced the tourism sector in the state.

It was also maintained that the crime rate in the state has not increased due to casinos.

Stating that the decision of the government as to whether to allow the casinos to operate in the state or not will depend on policy decision of the government, the Chief Minister said that the permission given till date by the government for installation of machines for games of electronic amusement/ slot machines/ table games are issued as per the provisions of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976.

Parrikar, who also holds the Home portfolio, replying in writing to a related question from leader of the opposition, Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, further stated that the Investment Promotion Board has not approved any proposal for new casino-related business/ industry in the state since March 2013 till date.

The reply also stated that the revenue collected by the state government by way of casinos is Rs 78.62 crore during the financial year 2014-15, Rs 86.05 crore during 2015-16 and Rs 161.96 crore during 2016-17.

Stating that the government has a system to check and control the activities in casinos, Parrikar stated that the activities of casinos are regulated in terms of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976 as amended and rules thereof.

In his written reply to another related question by Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, the Chief Minister said that the government is in the process of formulating the rules to the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, for setting up of Gaming Commission, which would be the regulatory authority for the casino industry in the state. “The formulation of rules to this Act is under process and the same will be notified once finalised,” he added.

Lourenco also asked the number of times the particular Act has been amended to which Parrikar informed that it has been amended eight times, with the recent amendment carried out in 2016.