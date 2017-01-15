Casinos have failed to generate employment, says Mishra

MAPUSA: Goa tourism industry has a huge potential as the state has good infrastructure and connectivity to major metros in the country, said Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra while interacting with media persons on Sunday evening at Cunchelim.

The tourism minister paid tributes to the statue of late soldier Ramchandra Shinde at Cunchelim along with Mapusa candidate Shraddha Khalap along with her supporters.

While answering a question whether the casino ban will have an impact on the Goan economy, Mishra said that in Singapore there are no casinos but the country has excelled in tourism. He said that the same model can be replicated in Goa.

He further added that, “We need to focus on Goan culture and the natural beauty of the state rather than on casinos where drugs, black money and prostitution is taking place rampantly”.

Every year 5,000 Goans are moving out of the state in search of employment which means that the casino based model has failed, said Tourism Minister Mishra.

“There is a need to restructure the tourism in Goa so that we may get more domestic and international tourists” said Mishra.

Commenting on the drugs scenario in Goa and Punjab, the AAP leader said that “Punjab is an entry point for drugs which further gets circulated throughout the country”.

He further blamed the Punjab government, politicians and drug mafia for the situation.