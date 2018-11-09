Casino vessel ‘Angrosy IV’ enters Goa waters from US

NT NETWORK

The entry of casino vessel ‘Angrosy IV’ into the Goan waters from the US has given rise to speculations of it replacing one of the offshore casinos floating over Mandovi river off

Panaji.

As per highly-placed sources, the casino vessel ‘Angrosy IV’ was brought from the US loaded on the mother ship ‘Eide Trader’ on Wednesday. The mother ship has docked at berth no-10 of Mormugao Port Trust (MPT).

It was disclosed that the casino vessel ‘Angrosy IV’ was unloaded from the mother ship in the waters off MPT on Thursday afternoon and the same is berthed at the

port.

According to sources, ‘Angrosy IV’ will be moved to Jaigarh Ratnagiri on a trial run and to carry out minor repair works. The casino vessel will be brought back to Goa after the trial

run.

Meanwhile, another offshore casino vessel ‘MV Lucky Seven’ is still berthed at Mormugao Port after undergoing repairs. ‘MV Lucky Seven’ was in the news last year as it had got grounded ashore at Miramar beach after hitting a sandbar at the mouth of the Mandovi river due to rough weather condition, ignoring several warnings by the captain of ports authorities. After combined efforts from several authorities, the vessel was finally removed from the Miramar coast. The vessel is owned by former Haryana home minister Gopal Kanda.

‘MV Lucky Seven’ is a Tanzanian flag passenger vessel and was earlier brought to Goa by Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd (GGHPL) to be used as an off-shore casino. After intensive repair at Cochin Dry Dock, the vessel has been brought to Goa and is now anchored at berth no-9 of

MPT.