Cashless ATMs leave people high and dry

Automated teller machines at banks in the city ran out of currency notes early on Wednesday leaving most customers high and dry for cash.

In fact, nearly 70 per cent of the machines around the city were shut for most part of the day and had notices of ‘no cash’. The machines that were open dispensed only Rs 2000 notes and exceptions were few such as the HDFC Bank machine at Patto that dispensed new Rs 500 – but only in the morning.

ATMs ran out of notes early due to heavy footfalls of customers as several office goers rushed to withdraw after receiving the salary credit message on mobile phone. But customers who approached the branches for withdrawal had no relief either.

They faced long queues and requests to keep “withdrawals within limits”. The permitted withdrawal limit is Rs 24,000 per week but the staff at the counter urged accountholders to withdraw in a lower amount of Rs 10,000. Banks did not have the new Rs 500 notes to give their customers despite it being in circulation in four days.

Inquiries with the branches revealed an acute shortage of Rs 100 notes and the new Rs 500 notes. Several banks said that their stock of Rs 100 is over and they are managing with Rs 2000 and Rs 20 notes.

Officials pointed out that the paucity of currency is even being felt by State Bank of India as it “desisted from supplying currency to us”.

Small banks have no currency chest and they depend on the SBI for currency. They said that services to accountholders were affected as they had no money.

All banks told ‘The Navhind Times’ that they are running short of cash and are anxious over the expected rush for salary withdrawals. Banks said that they will be keeping their ATMs closed and operate only at the counter. The situation is expected to be tight in the next four-five days and will only ease in the next week, said a manager.

The government’s demonetisation move on November 8, 2016 has resulted in the situation of cash scarcity in the market. People are saying that they have money in their account and are forced to avoid withdrawals due to ATMs being shut and long queue in the branches. The cash scarcity shows no sign of ending.