Cash stolen from Marcel temple

PONDA: Unknown persons decamped with cash of around Rs 20,000 from a fund box at Shree Shantadurga temple at Zharchowado Tivre, Marcel.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday.

The police have registered a case and launched a probe following a complaint from the devasthan committee. According to Ponda police, the thieves entered the temple through the main door and took away all the cash from the fund box. According to locals, it is the second incident of theft in the temple and since the first incident the jewellery of the goddess is not being kept in the temple.

As the thieves did not find any jewellery, they might have broken open the fund box, it is believed.

Locals came to know about the incident on Saturday morning and soon the devasthan committee informed the police. In the complaint, the devasthan committee members mentioned the stolen cash amount to be around Rs 20,000. Ponda police have registered a case and further investigation is under progress.