Cash, ornaments stolen from Karaswada flat

MAPUSA: Cash and ornaments worth Rs 2.9 lakh were stolen from a flat at Karaswada on Sunday.

According to the Mapusa police, Sapna Arondekar, residing at Campal Apartment, Karaswada has lodged a complaint stating that she left her flat at around 11.30 am and returned at around 1.10 pm, only to find that the flat was broken into.

Two cupboards in the flat were ransacked, she stated adding after checking she found gold ornaments and cash all worth Rs 2.9 lakh missing from the cupboards.

The police conducted panchanama. The police pressed into service fingerprint expert and a dog squad to get the clues.

Sources informed that the building in which the complaint is residing has many flats closed as only two families are residing.

The police have registered a theft case against unknown persons

PSI Deepesh Shetkar and PSI Yogendra Gaurdi are investigating the case.