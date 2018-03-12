Cash of Rs 50,000, necklace stolen from Calconda flat

MARGAO: A theft was reported at the flat taken on rent by the history-sheeter Anwar Sheikh alias Anwar Tiger, who has been arrested by the Margao police in connection with a case of extortion on Sunday morning when there was nobody in the dwelling.

The police said that a cash of Rs 50,000 and one necklace has been stolen.

The Margao police have arrested Kiran Chauhan in connection with the theft.

Offences under sections 380,341 and 454 read with section 31 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered.

The police said that Simran Sheikh, wife of Anwar Sheikh, had come to visit Anwar Sheikh at Margao police station on Sunday morning after locking the flat at Calconda.

The police further said that after meeting her husband she went back to Calconda. However, when she returned back she noticed two locks on the door. Suspecting some foul play, she rushed to the police station and narrated the incident to the police.

A police team went to Calconda and as they opened the door of the flat they found Kiran Chauhan along with three others inside. The other three have been identified by the police as Anwar Sheikh, Ajay Chari and Sarfaraz Khan.

The police were successful in arresting only Kiran Chauhan as the three others escaped.

A dog squad was pressed into service. No stolen property has been recovered, informed the police.

Further investigation is in progress.