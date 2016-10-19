Cash of over Rs 6 lakh stolen from GMC

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Some unknown burglar decamped with cash of over Rs 6 lakh from the accounts section located in the Goa Medical College dean’s office building, Bambolim.

The incident, which is believed to have occurred on Tuesday night or wee hours of Wednesday, came to light on Wednesday morning when the staff came for duty.

Incidentally where the incident occurred, there was no 24-hour security guard.

However, the police referring to GMC officials said that security personnel carry out night patrolling in the area.

The police have suspected that the accused must have been well aware of the security system and also the accounts office section.

The Agacaim police said the unknown person broke into the accounts section by unfixing the lock system of the collapsible gate.

But it is not known as to how the accused entered the building, the police said.

The accused entered the safe room probably using the key which was in the office.

A cash of Rs 4.56 lakh were stolen from the briefcase which was found broken open, while wads of cash of around Rs 71,000 were stolen from a cupboard without damaging its lock.

The accused also took away a small cash locker which contained around Rs 93,000.

The police said the robbers had tried to break open another cash locker as the locker handle was found damaged.

The incident was reported on Wednesday and a complaint in this regard was lodged by Sunita Marathe, joint director of accounts, GMC.

A dog squad and fingerprints experts were pressed into service, and reports are awaited.

The Agacaim police have registered an offence against unknown persons and further investigating in the case is being carried out by PSI Ashish Parab under the supervision of PI Uday Parab.