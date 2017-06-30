Cash from 2 ATMs stolen in Mapusa

MAPUSA: Mapusa police have booked unknown persons in two separate cases for committing theft of cash from ATMs in Mapusa.

In one case, cash of Rs 9500 was robbed and in another case, Rs 48,500 was stolen.

According to Mapusa police, two separate cases of theft of cash from ATMs have been lodged wherein unknown persons entered ATM booths and committed theft of cash. In both the cases, the police have managed to obtain CCTV footage in which accused are seen committing the theft.

In the first case, a complaint has been lodged by bank manager Manohar Kudar of TJSB Cooperative Bank, which is located near the police station in Chandranath apartment where the theft was reported on June 16 at around 7.30 a.m by two unknown persons, who broke open the machine and stole Rs 9500.

In the other case, which was reported on June 19, two unknowns entered an ATM booth of GP Parsik Bank, located in Kavlekar tower in Mapusa, and committed theft of Rs 48,500 by breaking open the

machine.

In this connection, Yeshwant Mukadam, branch manager of GP Parsik Bank has lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting on both complaints, the Mapusa police have registered theft cases against unknown persons and are further investigating the

matter.