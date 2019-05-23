Carmona VP decides not to give extension to controversial hotel

Carmona: Carmona panchayat on Wednesday decided not to allow Verda hotel to continue in the village.

It was also decided that the panchayat would carry out an inspection on May 25 to check for the hotel’s compliance with a stop work order that was issued against it.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting that was held in this regard, sarpanch Allwyn Jorge said that the hotel is operating illegally. “We had received a request from the hotel asking for extension till May 31 since they had bookings. It was put up before the panchayat body meeting during which it was decided that no extension should be given to the hotel. It will have to shut down. We will be having an inspection of the hotel on May 25 to verify compliance of the stop order,” he said.

The panchayat, in October last year, had decided to withhold the renewal of the hotel’s trade licence after locals complained of loud music nuisance by the hotel and it was found that it was operating on a residential licence. The South Goa district court had set aside additional panchayat director’s order. Following this, the panchayat had then issued a stop order on May 2. The hotel, meanwhile, has filed an appeal against the district court’s order in the High Court.

On Wednesday, the panchayat also resolved to write to the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to stop commercial activities and seal the premises. “We will immediately send a letter based on the panchayat’s decision to the hotel to immediately comply with our May 2 stop order and stop all commercial activities in the premises. Letters will also be sent with judgment copies to the concerned departments including the collector, tourism, health, GSPCB and FDA because presently, Verda does not hold any licence to continue to operate,” said Jorge, adding that, an inspection of the premises would be held on May 25.

The panchayat also resolved to issue a stop work order to another commercial project at Olvaddo, Carmona after it received written complaints that access to two houses had been blocked.