Carmona village forum voices objection to resort project

NT NETWORK

CARMONA

Members of Carmona Village Social Welfare Forum (CVSWF) on Thursday voiced their objection to a resort project, ‘The Verda in Olvaddo’ in their village and have raised objection to the resort over narrow roads, late night parties, loud honking and guests urinating in the open.

An inspection was called for by the Carmona panchayat after two locals filed complaints about the nuisance they are facing. Based on the inspection that was also attended by officials from the resort, sarpanch Winston Dias said the set-up seemed to be of a commercial nature though permission was issued for residential purpose.

“Locals came up with their complaints about guests spitting, road being narrow and disturbance they are facing. We have asked the officials of the resort to reply to all the questions that were raised and at the next meeting we will decide on whether or not the entire project is commercial or residential,” said Dias. In the past, the locals have had to stop 40-seater buses that would take up most of the barely three metre wide road that leads to the resort.

Following a written complaint from a resident Maria Fernandes, the hotel had promised they would allow only a 17-seater tempo traveler to enter the road. As for the blaring vehicle horns during the night, resort officials promised to keep half of the main gate open with a security guard posted at the entrance at all times. Objections were raised over the basis on which the licence for the resort was given.

A local said that while the establishment was of a commercial nature, the permission given by the panchayat was that of a residential one. The panchayat inspection was headed by sarpanch, secretary Shrada Velgekar, local panch Savita Mascarenhas and other panch members.