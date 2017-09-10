Carmona, SJD Areal make winning starts

CAVELOSSIM: Carmona SC and Sao Jose de Areal started their GFA 3rd Division League campaign on a winning note as they registered comprehensive wins in their respective matches played at Cavelossim ground and Areal ground on Saturday.

Carmona SC rode on a fine brace by Pramod Sumit as they thrashed Margao SC 6-1 at Cavelossim ground. Pramod found the mark in the 22nd and 56th minute while their other goals were scored by Sanford Fernandes (15’), Alex Rodrigues (35’), Neil D’Cruz (50’) and Anthony Braganza (56’). Margao SC pulled one goal back through Nelson Vaz in the 87th minute.

At Areal ground, Sao Jose de Areal posted a 5-2 victory over Chandor Club. Chandor Club were the first to go into the lead when Lino D’Sa struck as early as in the 8th minute. Sao Jose de Areal came back strongly as they scored two goals through Arison Oliveira (19’) and Liston Costa (31’) and led 2-1 when the teams broke for lemon break.

Crossing over, Areal pumped in three more goals through Simoes Stevon (55’), David Colaco (60’) and Levino Valadares (85’).

In the 78th minute Chandor Club managed to pull another goal through Stanley Adadali.