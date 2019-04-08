Carmona crying for full-fledged fish market

Diana Fernandes | NT

Carmona: There’s no doubt that football and fish are essentials for most people in Salcete, but for the village of Carmona the demand for a proper football ground and fish market has not been fulfilled for nearly 20 years.

In addition to the problem of garbage and lack of proper drainages, villagers say they would like to see more participation from their Member of Parliament (MP).

The formalin-in-fish scare is still fresh in the minds of the villagers as they browse through the fish catch of the day from the market located along the main road in the village. But they also talk about their demand of many years for a proper fish market in the village.

“Having a proper market has been a long-pending demand of the villagers. Though the present site is not very bad, there is no proper sitting place and vendors have to sit under umbrellas and villagers park on the road which becomes a problem,” said a villager.

Similarly, the Carmona football ground is one that has been on the minds of the villagers for a very long time with demands of having better infrastructure including proper stands and changing rooms. For the past 20 years, demands have been raised at gram sabhas, but a fruitful outcome has not yet come.

“We have been looking for some sort of development with proper infrastructure at the football ground. The ground itself is okay for the children to play and for us to hold tournaments, but there are no proper stands for people to sit or for players to rest or a changing room or for the village football club to have an office. This is something the MP could help us with,” said a villager Soccoro Miranda, who is a member of village forum.

Villagers recall that when Churchill Alemao (current MLA of the area) was MP some work was done but are unable to say anything that has been done by the incumbent MP. In the last five years, says one resident, we haven’t seen the South Goa MP visit Carmona.

Though the village panchayat collects dry garbage on a weekly basis, they have also had to deal with the issue of outsiders dumping mixed garbage along roadsides. “Door-to-door collection of dry waste is done every Sunday and is going on very well, but the problem we face is with outsiders passing through the villagers throwing garbage along the

roadsides.

We have labourers who clear it but it definitely is a menace,” said village sarpanch Allwyn Jorge. Come monsoons and residents also struggle due to water stagnation as drainage system is poor. Many point to the panchayat as being in charge of the work but add that the MP could also help in the

work.