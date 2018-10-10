Carmel College emerge GU football champs

NT NETWORK

TALEIGAO

Carmel College, Nuvem won the Goa University Inter College Football Championship for Women for the second successive year as they defeated Rosary College, Navelim 4-2 via tie-breaker in the finals played at Taleigao Plateau on Tuesday.

Carmel College started strongly with better ball possession but Rosary College, with tight marking in the midfield, did not give much opportunity to Carmel’s forwards.

Carmel missed a golden opportunity in the 30th minute when Alisha Tavares, after beating the onrushing Rosary goalkeeper, saw her try hit the cross bar. Thereafter both the teams played tooth and nail but failed to break the deadlock till the end of regulation time.

In the tie-breaker, Linda Colada, Vailanka D’Souza, Velanie Fernandes and Lifa Gama scored for Carmel College while for Rosary College only Jeromina Colaco and Anline Fernandes could be on target.

Vilma Faleiro of Rosary College was adjudged Woman of the Match, while Linda Calado and Velanie Fernandes, both from Carmel College, were chosen as Best Player and Most Valuable Player respectively. Chief guest Welvin Menezes, secretary of Goa Football Association, presented medals and trophies to the players.