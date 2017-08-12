Carlos: KTCL to capitalise on prime properties for boosting finances

NT NETWORK

Stating that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd (KTCL) is in bad light, the KTCL chairman Carlos Almeida, on Saturday, stressed on building the image of the corporation with a strong financial backing in another couple of years, by capitalising on the properties located in the prime locations.

Addressing a press conference in Vasco, the KTCL chairman said that the KTCL cannot make money on transport, and so is trying to construct bus stands which could provide financial backing, in another couple of years.

He said that the CAG comparison of cost per km in Goa to all India index is not right.

The KTCL purchased 254 buses, wherein the depreciation was about 20 per cent for five years, said Almeida and added that the KTCL had the cash balance, but was down due to depreciation, which it failed to recover.

He said that KTCL is operating buses on non-profitable routes, and added that about 80 per cent of the share of the profitable routes is with private bus operators and so they make a good profit.

“During the financial year 2016-17, the KTCL was running in profit with Rs 7.98 crore, but as the corporation was supposed to pay the interest on loans of Rs 4.50 crore, the actual profit made by the KTCL was only Rs 3.48 crore,” he added.

He said that KTCL would adopt corrective measures in order to rectify the mistakes and faults made by the management.

“It is very much important to note that there has been no misappropriations in the KTCL during the last 5 years of my tenure as chairman,” he said.

He recalled that the KTCL was in a very bad state when he took the charge as chairman in the year 2012.

He said that the state government provides subsidy of Rs 64 crore annually to the corporation as a part of social obligations, for providing transport in rural areas.

“Apart from this, KTCL service benefits 80,393 senior citizens and 4,894 physically disabled persons,” he added. He said that during last five years, he has settled various issues of the KTCL employees including implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations, and payment of arrears, bonus, gratuity and others.

Various issues related to the KTCL employees have been settled in my tenure as chairman, he said adding bus tariff has slightly been increased since 2008.

He also raised serious concern over lack of depot management system in the corporation.

A depot management system would have helped the corporation in keeping the exact information of buses plying on various routes, he added.