Carlos: ground-cum-walking path to be built at Maimollem

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, on Tuesday, informed that he has decided to drop the swimming pool project, which was proposed at Maimollem in the Vasco town and replace the same with ground-cum- walking path, considering the demand from various schools in and around Vasco as they lack playground.

Land filling has been carried out at the barren fields at Maimollem for the project.

Almeida was addressing the media after taking over the charge as the chairman of Mormugao Planning and Development Authority (MPDA).

He said that the first MPDA board meeting will be held on November 22, wherein the new proposal for ground cum walking path will be placed before the new board members.

He, however, maintained that the MPDA has decided to clear the single family dwelling files within 48 hours, thereby providing relief to the people at large.

“I am sorry to disclose that the swimming pool project at Maimollem has been dropped and instead of that I have proposed ground cum walking path,” said Almeida. He said that the SAG had expressed possibility of the swimming pool developing cracks due to low lying area and soft soil in the long run, if constructed at the site as similar incidents have been reported at Peddem, Ponda and even at Margao.

“The ground-cum- walking path will be useful for the students as several schools in and around Vasco lack ground. This facility will also be helpful to the people to walk around and breathe fresh air,” opined Almeida.

“I will request Goa Shipyard Ltd to develop the ground under their CSR activity. The project would cost around Rs 1.50 crore,” he said and added that the swimming pool project was estimated to cost around Rs 20 crore.

Speaking further, the Vasco MLA thanked the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for appointing him as the chairman of MPDA.

He appealed to the Urban Development Minister Milind Naik to initiate steps to resolve the issue of garbage at Mormugao Solid Waste Treatment Plant (MSWTP) at Headland Sada.