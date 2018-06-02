Caring for tail wagers on the streets

There are limited welfare centres in Goa that help control the population of stray dogs. NT BUZZ seeks to understand the functioning of two welfare centres in South Goa, besides speaking to veterinary physicians who highlight important dog-related issues that we can help reduce

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Stray dogs are considered a nuisance, but are they really? How many of us have really paid attention to the stray dogs in our colony? Or have checked them for wounds? Since they are strays, we do not consider having any responsibility towards them. There are only a few who consider feeding the strays around their area or pay attention to them.

Most issues related to stray dogs are handled by the few welfare organisations. In Margao, South Goa Welfare Trust for Animals is the only welfare centre that works for stray dogs; however it is lesser known. Goa Animal Welfare Trust (GAWT) which began its mission in 1999 had to shift base to Sanvordem in a few years. After interacting with two centres, we got a closer look in the social work that they are involved in.

South Goa Welfare

Trust for Animals

Animal lovers are many, although it is very tough to find someone like Sandra Fernandes who took the lead to say “I will take the responsibility to help dogs in Margao”. Sandra started with ‘South Goa Welfare Trust for Animals’ supported by Margao Municipality in March 2010 with an aim to help dogs around Margao.

Her journey started when she volunteered for GAWT (Goa Animal Welfare Trust) which was earlier based in Margao. Soon GAWT shifted to Sanvordem and when they left, Sandra had nothing to do. For two years there was nothing done for stray dogs and cats in Margao. “During this time, I began feeding more dogs on streets. I would put these dogs in a van and would take them to Vasco-based People for Animals to sterilise them or to treat them.” It was when this became too difficult that she was compelled to speak to the councillors at Margao Municipality.

Sandra then spoke to a former councillor Raju Naik who with the support of then chairperson Savio Coutinho, encouraged her and assured to support her deed of helping stray dogs. Franciso M J Dias gave her a place on rent to begin her mission. “I wish the municipality could sanction the place but there was no point waiting for the right place as stray dogs were suffering at that time.”

Sandra can only work for the dogs in Margao Municipal areas. “I wish I could treat the dogs of all areas, regardless of them being from Municipal areas or Panchayat areas. All dogs go through the same ordeal, but the finance and other factors don’t allow me to do so,” she says, adding that there have been times when she has received calls from Panchayat areas but could not attend to the dog.

Margao municipality provides finances and are cooperative to the shelter, however, the money is not enough for the amount of work her team puts in for this social cause. The driver and dogcatchers have to act as cleaners too. “We also have to pay the doctor, the medicine bills which are nowadays quite expensive, besides feeding the dogs. There have been so many times when I had to pay from my own pocket. I feel satisfied though for doing something for these tail waggers.”

Besides, feeding the dogs in her shelter, Sandra is known for feeding several dogs outside the shelter in and around Margao city. She says that people are not aware of her centre and those who are misuse it. “A shelter isn’t a place to abandon your dogs or cats. There have been many cases where people have abandoned pedigree dogs here because they can no longer take responsibility!”

On the other hand she also mentions that people are slowly showing concern for dogs on the streets. Sandra says that she has seen cases of people calling vets to sterilise their cats, which never happen before. However, the system is not up to the mark. The shelter or staff cannot attend to the animals at night or early mornings. Animals die unattended due to lack of staff and facilities during closing hours.

Sandra mentions that she is looking for more dogcatchers and cleaners to manage the shelter conveniently. “I want to have a bigger and permanent space where there will be adequate arrangements made for the staff to attend to any emergency at any time. Unfortunately, I cannot rent a bigger space or buy any space. If any animal lover comes forward to offer his land to construct a shelter, it will not be less than a miracle for us,” she mentions.

Goa Animal Welfare

Trust (GAWT)

In 1999, a group of animal lovers published an advertisement inviting more animal lovers to discuss the issues faced by stray dogs. GAWT mission began when 12 trustees gathered and signed up for the mission. Sadly, today there are just five active trustees. Vinod Gosalia took the lead to become the first president of this mission. However, Suresh Kakodkar has continued to bear the responsibility as president of GAWT since 2002.

They began their mission at Sonsodo in 1999. “There were some vacant cowsheds that we used as our clinic and operation theatre. However in 2007, the Government asked us to move out. It was June, a rainy period, and we requested for some more time to shift which they rejected at first. Finally, with the intervention of a minister, we got six months time to shift to my native house at Sanvordem,” says Suresh.

continued from Pg 3

GAWT works professionally in the areas of Sanguem, Cuncolim, Curchorem and Quepem. Initially they also handled areas of Canacona, which they gave up for proximity reasons. President Suresh Kakodkar, Sheryl Furtado (treasurer), Meena Kakodkar (staff matters manager), Charmine Byrne (trustee), and Carmina Fernandes (trustee) form the committee of this centre. There are nine cleaners and other staff like dogcatchers, a cook, two doctors, with two people managing the front desk.

There were two doctors here, of which one left recently on getting a permanent job. “I am happy that she got it but it is sad that she had to leave us immediately. Most freshers join here as vets, they practice and get hands-on-experience professionally here. When they leave suddenly, the patients here are at huge loss,” adds Suresh.

He mentions that they raise funds only through donations. “We run a private dog clinic to treat pet animals here. Although it was started for stray dogs, we cannot handle this mission without having adopted dogs and cats as our patients here.” GAWT also takes an initiative to host an adoption camp every Sunday from October to May. Here female puppies are encouraged to be adopted by assuring their sterilisation for free after six months. A group of volunteers help GAWT in organising this camp. To raise funds, GAWT started a shop at Colva ‘Friends of GAWT’ in 1999. Here, people are encouraged to donate books, clothes, hair accessories or anything in good condition that they are not using anymore. These are sold at minimum price which is used as a donation for GAWT.

There are 21 home dogs in the shelter that have grown big and cannot be kept for adoption. The shelter includes a special kennel for cats and a running space for puppies to give them a space to play. There is a special cage for pet dogs that come here for long treatments. GAWT has also started kennel facilities to keep pet dogs when they are away from home or are going on a holiday.

Citing an example Suresh says that when they were based at Margao,a driver of one MLA approached them to keep the puppies of a Dalmation dog. “Dalmation is a very costly dog and the MLA who owned it handed over the pups of his dog to the driver asking him to dump them at Monte Hill. When he handed them over to us, people demanded for them and adopted them quickly.”

Suresh opines that there should be a provision for dog licence especially for those who buy dogs. This will keep a track of the treatment and sterilisation of these dogs. It will also keep a track of whether they are abandoned by the owners. “Abroad, dog owners have to pay heavy licence fees to buy a dog for breeding business and it should slowly be started here. People buy dogs excitedly but once it gets any defect or faces medical issues they abandon it,” he mentions.