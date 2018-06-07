Caring for cancer patients

A year of long talks with cancer survivors to understand the emotions that went behind their minds, led Andrea Maganlal to conceptualise a hair donation drive. The concept of “Show you care…donate your hair” came about after Andrea met with managing trustee of Mumbai-based NGO, CopewithCancer.org, Anand Parihar, who works alongside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai and other cancer research centers across the country to alleviate the sufferings of cancer patients and elevate hope for a decent, non-discriminatory life.

After observing that cancer patients suffered from low self-esteem when they began losing their hair while undergoing the chemotherapy, the team also noticed that this affected their recovery and fight against cancer. Andrea thus decided to spread awareness amongst families and friends and thus this idea was formed and the cancer NGO accepted it to prepare wigs and distribute them among patients at no cost.

Muskan, the Goa-based NGO formed by cancer survivors, led by Babita Agarwal, readily joined in and Shamik Caculo offered to share a part of the atrium at Caculo Mall on June 2. Three beauty salons in Panaji – Neomis, Majestic, and Aline’s participated and hair stylists undertook the hair donation drive and gave the participants free hair-styling and spa sessions.

The event received 50 enthusiastic donors. The most interesting was a 3 year old boy with a hair length of 10 inches while the oldest donor was previously a nurse at Tata Memorial Hospital. Nearly 50 per cent of the donors were students and youth who made their small contribution to the cause. All donors will be issued certificates of appreciation.