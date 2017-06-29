Career guidance workshop held at Ravindra Bhavan

A group of 144 students and parents attended a one-day interactive workshop on ‘Career Guidance’ which was held at the Black Box, Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

During the workshop students were guided by experts from various streams. Professor Sunil Shetye, head of department, mechanical engineering of Government Polytechnic College, Panaji guided students in the field of engineering.

Professor Vishwanath Swar and Rajendra Narveker guided commerce students and explained the various professional courses available in the stream. Professor Udhav Kaneker informed students about the opportunities available in science and medicine. Professor Vishwanath Swar also conducted a session on how to study effectively for examinations and an appropriate career.