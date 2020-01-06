Carcass of tiger found in Mhadei sanctuary

VALPOI: About four-day old carcass of a fully-grown tiger was on Sunday found in a decomposed state inside the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary at Golavli in Sattari taluka, raising concern over the protection of the wildcats in the state.

Speaking to this daily over phone, Deputy Conservator of Forests Vikas Desai confirmed that a fully-grown tiger of around four years in age was found dead in the jungle adjoining Golavli of Thane village panchayat in Sattari.

“Our informer from the village alerted the trackers about the big cat. After receiving the information, the entire team of the range rushed to the spot and found the carcass.

According to us, the tiger was around four years old and had been dead some four days back,” said Desai.

When asked about any marks or injuries noticed on the carcass, Desai said that they were unable to arrive at any conclusion as of now. He said that only an autopsy will throw light on the exact cause of the tiger’s death.

It may be noted that in May 2019, the presence of big cats was reported in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary in Nagargao wherein a camera trap installed had captured images of a tigress and her cub.

If the tiger carcass found at Golavli turns out to be a case of the wild cat being killed, then unfortunately, this would be the second case of tiger killing in Sattari.

Carcass of an allegedly trapped and killed tiger was found in Keri village in Sattari in 2009. The forest department had booked the case and successfully investigated it.

Meanwhile, environmentalists and animal lovers are of the opinion that the state’s forest department should set up a special tiger protection force. They said that such a force has already been set up in Karnataka. Officials appointed under this task force will protect the wild cats from poachers and hunters, the environmentalists said.