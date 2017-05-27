Car theft gang on the prowl

PANAJI: In three different incidents reported in Panaji and Porvorim, three cars have been stolen by unknown accused persons. Police suspect that it could be the handiwork of a gang of car thieves.

According to police, the thefts were reported between May 25 and May 26. In this connection, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against unknown persons at the Panaji police station while another has been registered at Porvorim police station.

According to Panaji police, one car was stolen from St Inez in the city, while the other was stolen from municipal market area. Porvorim police informed that a car was stolen from Chogm road area. Police said that all the three cars were parked in open parking space.

Panaji police said that in case of one of the car theft incidents, 2 to 3 persons were witness to the theft. However, the criminals are yet to be identified and according to police, the investigation is on in this regard. The value of all the three stolen cars is said to be totalling around Rs 10 lakh.