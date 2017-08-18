Car rams into roadside fish vendors at Sancoale; 5 injured

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Five fish vendors including a four-year-old girl were injured on Friday morning after a speeding Maruti Alto car rammed into them on the NH17B on the Cortalim-Vasco stretch.

According to information received from Verna police, the accident was reported around 11 am when the car was heading towards Vasco from Cortalim. As the speeding car reached a barge repair yard at Zorint, Sancoale, near the St Jacinto Island, it rammed into the five migrant fish sellers which included three women, a male and a four-year-old girl. They were selling fish by the roadside.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital in a critical state and are said to be recovering. Head constable Sudhakar Jadhav conducted the panchanama and is further investigating into the case under the supervision of police inspector Uday Parab.

Meanwhile, residents of Zorint, Sancoale have raised concern over the sale of fish by some migrants while standing along the highway. The migrants, whose number is increasing by the day, have erected hutments/shanties illegally by the roadside which could prove risky to the lives of the occupants, said residents. When contacted, Sancoale sarpanch Girish Pillai said that he will inspect the site and direct the panchayat authorities to remove the illegal shanties erected along the highway.