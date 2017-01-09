Capital battle: TINA factor forces Congress to rally behind Babush

PANAJI: Though the Congress is yet to declare its candidates for the forthcoming state assembly elections it has become evident that the grand old party will not field its candidate for the Panaji constituency tacitly in support of Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, who is all set to contest the polls from the capital city on his newly-formed United Goans Party.

Interestingly, the Congress had expelled Monserrate in March 2015 from the party for six years on the ground of indiscipline, charging him of anti-party activities during the Panaji bye-election held in January 2015. It was alleged that he supported the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party candidate Siddharth Kuncalienkar, opposing the Congress candidate Surendra Furtado. Congress sources confirmed that the party would not field its candidate in Panaji and would support Monserrate to defeat the BJP nominee.

Historically speaking, the Congress has always fielded its candidate in the Panaji assembly segment, except in 1967. The party had even won this seat twice – in 1984 and 1989. But this time, the Congress has made up its mind to support its former legislator Monserrate. The party has failed to galvanise its block committee in the constituency for several years. The block president and members have not been active, and as a result the grand old party this time has no option but to support Monserrate.

It must be noted here that Monserrate has held sway over the council of City Corporation of Panajj through his panel since 2005, and the Congress has failed to strengthen the organisational structure in the constituency.

Furthermore, the Taleigao strongman has seen to it that the organisational structure of the Congress would not be strengthened in the constituency and would remain under his influence.

“The party has its block committee in the Panaji constituency, but the block president is not taking interest in the party work. He is not even attending party meetings,” an office-bearer of the Goa pradesh Congress committee admitted adding that the party has thought through supporting Monserrate in the polls.

Monserrate, who had contested twice on Congress ticket in June 2005 by-poll from the Taleigao constituency and from St Cruz in the 2012 polls and won the elections, has decided to contest this time from the Panaji constituency.

The sources said that some Congress leaders are of the opinion that supporting Monserrate in the Panaji constituency would be a tactical move in order to defeat the BJP candidate.

But political analysts have opined that this would be surrender of the Congress to Monserrate, who had been expelled from the party.

During the by-election held in January 2015, the Congress had fielded CCP mayor Furtado against BJP’s Kuncalienkar.

However, the then Congress leader Monserrate, who is presently an unattached legislator, refused to support Furtado. As a result, the party was forced to expel the St Cruz MLA.

But later, during the CCP elections, Monserrate and Furtado came together.

Interestingly, after the CCP election results Monserrate had said the people of Panaji elected a smart council and the voters also rejected Congress, which had been “roped in by the BJP” only to hamper prospects of his candidates.

On several occasions, he was on record saying that he did not bother about any action against him by the Congress, maintaining that he did not need the Congress but the Congress was in need of him.

The sources claimed that the Congress has over 4000 to 5000 loyal voters in the constituency.