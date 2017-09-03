Cansaulim man arrested for illegally running abattoir

VASCO: In a joint operation conducted by the Verna police and the Animal Welfare Board in the wee hours of Sunday, one Abdul Mirasab Bepari (47) was arrested for illegally running a slaughterhouse at Cansaulim.

Later in the day, Bepari was produced before the judicial magistrate first class, Vasco, and was released on bail.

The Verna police and the board also rescued nine bull calves and recovered a cache of meat, skin, bones and tails which were stored in tanks.

Knives and hooks used for illegally slaughtering bovines were also seized.

The Verna police said that one Harshvardhan Vijaypal Singh, who hails from New Delhi, had lodged a complaint alleging that Bepari and his son run an illegal slaughterhouse at their residence at Tottem-Morod, Cansaulim and sell beef without permission of the competent authority.

Singh also alleged that on September 2 Bepari and his son were conducting the illegal activity from 9 pm onwards.

Acting upon the complaint, the Verna police with the help of the Animal Welfare Board raided Bepari’s residence late Saturday night. The raid went on till the wee hours of Sunday.

The police said the accused impounded the bulls in the shed for slaughtering.

Bepari was arrested while his son is reportedly absconding. Later, Bepari was produced before the JMFC, Vasco, and was released on bail.

The police registered an offence under sections 429, 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code; Section 11 of the Prevention to Cruelty to Animals Act; sections 3 and 9 of the Goa Daman and Diu Cow Slaughter Act; sections 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 15 of the Goa Animal Preservation Act of 1995 read with Section 34 of the IPC.

Verna PI Uday Parab is investigating the case.