Cansarvarnem PHC’s  KFD vaccination drive from today

MAPUSA: The Primary Health Centre, Cansarvarnem will be starting KFD or monkey fever vaccination drive from Wednesday. PHC officials are aiming to vaccinate around 200-300 people residing in the area near Patradevi.

The health officer at the Cansarvarnem PHC Dr Wilfred Miranda has written a letter to Deputy Collector of Pernem requesting him to call a joint meeting of the concerned departments.

For the last 15 days around 7 monkeys were found dead in and around Torsem.

Following the reports of deaths of monkeys along the Goa-Maharashtra border, the health department has started a survey in the area.

On Monday, postmortem report of two of the seven monkeys were received by the health department, which confirmed that both monkeys were affected with KFD virus.

When contacted, Dr Miranda said that “postmortem report has confirmed that both monkeys died due to Kyasanur forest disease and hence tomorrow i.e. Wednesday onwards will start vaccination camp in the area, and we have prepared a list of around 350 people.”

He further said ,“As per the criteria, KFD vaccine cannot be administered to child below six years of age, adults above 65 years and very sick persons. The only treatment is to avoid coming in contact with the ticks.”

When asked whether the health centre is planning to adopt any other plan to tackle the situation, Dr Miranda said that “we are planning to suggest closing of the schools in the tick-infested areas but the final call on this is yet to be taken.”

“I have already written a letter to Deputy Collector of Pernem to call a joint meeting of the officials from the concerned departments. Our department doesn’t have rapport with the departments like forest, animal husbandry, education etc,” he added.